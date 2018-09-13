Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in CIGNA by 254.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.77.

In other CIGNA news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $186.89 on Thursday. CIGNA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

