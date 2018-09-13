Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 128.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $243.22 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.23 and a 52-week high of $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $732.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $1,577,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,502,834.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.49, for a total value of $4,735,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,985.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,980 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

