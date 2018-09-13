Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 388.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.