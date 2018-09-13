Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Stake Lessened by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

