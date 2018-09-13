Duke Energy (DUK) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after buying an additional 3,933,094 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after buying an additional 1,339,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,731.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after buying an additional 1,335,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.