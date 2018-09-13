Duke Energy (DUK) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.
DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.
Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after buying an additional 3,933,094 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after buying an additional 1,339,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,731.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after buying an additional 1,335,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.