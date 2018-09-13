Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 28th

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.

