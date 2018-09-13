DPW (DPW) Trading 6.8% Higher

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. 1,053,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,790,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 691,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.09% of DPW as of its most recent SEC filing.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.