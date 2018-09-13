DP Eurasia (DPEU) PT Lowered to GBX 130

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 130 ($1.69) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of DP Eurasia from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

LON:DPEU opened at GBX 87 ($1.13) on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.25).

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.