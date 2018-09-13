Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments L.P.

PEAK6 Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $104,069.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $962,207.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $300,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

