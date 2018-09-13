Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $757.68 million and approximately $46.01 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Koineks, Coinsquare and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00829152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 116,128,142,230 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade, Novaexchange, Gate.io, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, FreiExchange, Mercatox, Coinbe, CoinEx Market, Kraken, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Bits Blockchain, Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinFalcon, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, cfinex, Bittylicious, Exmo, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Coingi, BCEX, Tidex, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Graviex, BX Thailand, Livecoin, BitFlip, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub, CoinEx, Bitsane, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, C-Patex, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, Ovis, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, Koineks, Sistemkoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

