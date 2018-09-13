Dock Market Capitalization Tops $6.60 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Fatbtc and CoinBene. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $1.23 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00276472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00146411 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,294,202 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

