DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Stock Price Up 4%

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 619,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,110,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Several research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. equities analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $4,697,025.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,331,277 shares in the company, valued at $34,054,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 108.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

