Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.25 Million Position in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 73.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $90,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trex by 33.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trex by 90.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $88.33 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.