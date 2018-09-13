Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Wabash National worth $88,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 135.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Several research analysts have commented on WNC shares. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $612.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

