DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Cap of $19.72 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and $1.28 million worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.01718633 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002600 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,162,066 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

