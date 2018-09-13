Digital Insurance Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,518.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,518.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.01736355 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012507 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002594 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

