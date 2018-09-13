Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by HSBC

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price target from HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.11 ($35.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.63 ($43.76).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €30.98 ($36.02) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

