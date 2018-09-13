Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €49.40 ($57.44) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

DBAN stock opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €31.14 ($36.21) and a fifty-two week high of €52.20 ($60.70).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

