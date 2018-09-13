Deutsche Bank (DB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/11/2018 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. During the second quarter, the bank made progress in achieving its several strategic targets laid down by the newly appointed chief executive officer, who remains confident of staging a turnaround fast. Also, Deutsche Bank’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses are encouraging. Recently, the bank has acquired an equity stake in ModoPayments to further expand its transaction banking franchise. However, its profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Also, margins continue to remain under pressure owing to low interest rates. Moreover, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth.”

9/4/2018 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2018 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/10/2018 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/16/2018 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the second quarter worth $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

