Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $68.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.03 million to $68.20 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $273.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.44 million to $277.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $302.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $296.94 million to $312.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 421,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 98.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

