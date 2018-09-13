Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 25,488.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.58% of Delek US worth $66,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9,113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delek US by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133,463 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $3,189,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, insider Jared Serff sold 1,787 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $89,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,441 shares of company stock worth $3,421,001. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DK opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.