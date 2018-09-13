DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,689. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 247,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 182.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 816,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,488 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 169,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 842.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 119,119 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

