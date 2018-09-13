David L. Schmitt Sells 10,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $118,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 328.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

