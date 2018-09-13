Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $161,679.00 and approximately $338,538.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00278023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00146143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Datarius Credit Token Profile

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

