Dash (DASH) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $190.50 or 0.02955466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Coinbe, Bibox and BTC Trade UA. Dash has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $194.48 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004319 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002114 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002145 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,318,561 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitFlip, Coindeal, LocalTrade, Trade By Trade, CEX.IO, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, Kraken, CoinExchange, Liqui, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Bibox, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Exmo, Cryptomate, Mercatox, Binance, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, Bitbns, xBTCe, Ovis, Kucoin, Exrates, Bittrex, Coinrail, Liquid, CryptoBridge, Bithumb, Coinbe, Graviex, ACX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Coinhub, Bitinka, LBank, Coinsquare, Negocie Coins, Coinsuper, WEX, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bisq, Koineks, TradeOgre, YoBit, BiteBTC, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bittylicious, Iquant, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, BitBay, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Sistemkoin, B2BX, Tidex, COSS, ABCC, Indodax, HBUS, Bleutrade, C2CX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.