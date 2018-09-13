Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Receives $20.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.76. 2,153,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,952. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $242,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.