Daren Morris Sells 136,083 Shares of Volex PLC (VLX) Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris sold 136,083 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £118,392.21 ($154,216.76).

Shares of LON:VLX opened at GBX 84 ($1.09) on Thursday. Volex PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Get Volex alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and vacuum cleaners.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.