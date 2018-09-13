DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0768 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $19,005.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00281787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00147150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000537 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,281,549 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

