D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 144,245 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,208.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 316,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 292,448 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,976,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.