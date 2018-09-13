Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Trading Up 8.5%

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 835,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 294,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 380.64% and a negative return on equity of 202.09%. sell-side analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

