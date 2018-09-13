Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 28th

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Cushing Energy Income Cf has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:SRF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified and closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring; developing; producing; transporting; gathering and processing; storing; refining; distributing; mining or marketing natural gas; natural gas liquids; crude oil, and refined products or coal.

