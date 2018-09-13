Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,054 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 122.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

