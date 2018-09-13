CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,710,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,607,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,167,000 after purchasing an additional 844,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,798,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,704,000 after purchasing an additional 77,414 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

NYSE CCI opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,515.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.