Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.78.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 3.40. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.57% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $360,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

