Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Franco Nevada (FNV)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.71.

NYSE FNV opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -0.19. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franco Nevada by 128.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 2,358.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

