Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) will post $265.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company Class B’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.94 million and the highest is $267.47 million. Crawford & Company Class B posted sales of $270.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company Class B will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crawford & Company Class B.

Get Crawford & Company Class B alerts:

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Crawford & Company Class B had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

NYSE CRD.B traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 10,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50. Crawford & Company Class B has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Crawford & Company Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Crawford & Company Class B

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.