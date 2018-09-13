CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVU. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,827. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

