Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.22 Million

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce sales of $116.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.16 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $113.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.82 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $493.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.85 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In related news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,522,000 after buying an additional 2,077,127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 80.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 900,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 401,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 76.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

