Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Bank of America

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporacion America Airports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.8% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,979 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at about $13,680,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 218.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 324,952 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

