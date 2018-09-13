Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

