Contrasting WMIH (WMIH) and Its Competitors

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WMIH to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

WMIH has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WMIH and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 203 811 1036 48 2.44

WMIH currently has a consensus target price of $1.66, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given WMIH’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WMIH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WMIH and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 147.00 WMIH Competitors $6.37 billion $697.72 million 18.05

WMIH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

Summary

WMIH competitors beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

