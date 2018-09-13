Contrasting Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) & Dynegy (DYN)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: DYN) and Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Dynegy does not pay a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 265.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

83.7% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dynegy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Dynegy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million 3.33 -$62.00 million $0.66 75.03 Dynegy $4.84 billion 0.38 $76.00 million $0.22 58.23

Dynegy has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Dynegy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nextera Energy Partners and Dynegy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 5 4 0 2.44 Dynegy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $44.56, suggesting a potential downside of 10.01%. Dynegy has a consensus target price of $12.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Dynegy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynegy is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Dynegy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners 8.88% 6.86% 2.15% Dynegy 1.57% -11.03% -1.60%

Volatility & Risk

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynegy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Dynegy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity. The company serves a range of customers, including regional transmission organizations, independent system operators, integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, and power marketers; financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds; and residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Dynegy Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.