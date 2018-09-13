Contrasting Fair Isaac (FICO) & Steel Connect (STCN)

Fair Isaac (NASDAQ: STCN) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.4% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 13.12% 39.61% 11.53% Steel Connect 7.37% -33.66% -5.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fair Isaac and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 1 0 2.33 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $201.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.99%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $932.17 million 7.40 $128.25 million $3.98 59.51 Steel Connect $436.62 million 0.29 -$25.82 million N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Steel Connect on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, and e-Business. The company offers material planning and factory supply solutions, including sourcing and delivering inbound materials, kitting and assembly of packaging materials and accessories, and managing logistics and delivery schedules into multiple manufacturing sites or partners; and value-added warehousing and distribution services, such as order management, pick, pack, ship, retail connectivity, demand planning, and integrated transportation management services, as well as solutions for the physical programming of digital content comprising software, firmware, upgrades, or promotional material onto various types of flash media. It also provides aftermarket services that include product returns management services for simplifying the returns process for retailers and manufacturers; and product repair and recovery services for clients to enhance the value of returned and excess inventory. In addition, the company offers e-business solutions, which comprise e-commerce, contact center, and financial management solutions, as well as entitlement management solution that uses a software platform, which enables clients to manage access to digital and multimedia products, content, features, and services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

