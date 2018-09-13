Conning Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total transaction of $82,914.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,672 shares of company stock valued at $98,912,230 in the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,162.82 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $909.70 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $810.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

