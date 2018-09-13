Concurrent Technologies (CNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported GBX 1.50 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Concurrent Technologies stock remained flat at $GBX 78.50 ($1.02) on Thursday. 10,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,055. Concurrent Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 57.25 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers embedded computer products covering a range of central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards.

