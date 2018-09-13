Concurrent Technologies (CNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported GBX 1.50 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Concurrent Technologies stock remained flat at $GBX 78.50 ($1.02) on Thursday. 10,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,055. Concurrent Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 57.25 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.90.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers embedded computer products covering a range of central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards.

