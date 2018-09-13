Comparing WMIH (WMIH) & Its Peers

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 31 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WMIH and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 203 811 1036 48 2.44

WMIH currently has a consensus target price of $1.66, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given WMIH’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WMIH has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of WMIH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WMIH has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 147.00 WMIH Competitors $6.37 billion $697.72 million 18.05

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

