Comparing IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) and Vermillion (VRML)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: VRML) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermillion has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.2% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Vermillion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Vermillion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Vermillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 14.50% -703.80% 21.21% Vermillion -398.14% -201.03% -117.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Vermillion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $1.97 billion 10.80 $263.14 million $3.28 74.89 Vermillion $3.12 million 13.51 -$10.49 million N/A N/A

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Vermillion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IDEXX Laboratories and Vermillion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 1 0 5 0 2.67 Vermillion 0 1 0 0 2.00

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $238.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.11%. Vermillion has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 301.79%. Given Vermillion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermillion is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Vermillion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

