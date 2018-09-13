Comparing Eversource Energy (ES) & NextEra Energy (NEE)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 12.59% 9.07% 2.81% NextEra Energy 49.10% 10.49% 3.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.58 $987.99 million $3.11 20.32 NextEra Energy $17.20 billion 4.73 $5.38 billion $6.70 25.75

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eversource Energy. Eversource Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eversource Energy and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 5 7 0 2.58 NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.39%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $166.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Eversource Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

