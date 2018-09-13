Comparing EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (ECC) and SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (SWGAY)

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) and SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM and SWATCH Grp AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT Cr/COM 0 0 4 0 3.00 SWATCH Grp AG/ADR 0 3 1 0 2.25

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EAGLE POINT Cr/COM is more favorable than SWATCH Grp AG/ADR.

Dividends

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. SWATCH Grp AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWATCH Grp AG/ADR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT Cr/COM and SWATCH Grp AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT Cr/COM 48.18% 10.44% 7.05% SWATCH Grp AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EAGLE POINT Cr/COM and SWATCH Grp AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT Cr/COM $65.29 million 5.19 $31.13 million $1.88 9.59 SWATCH Grp AG/ADR $8.09 billion 1.50 $744.94 million N/A N/A

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT Cr/COM.

Summary

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM beats SWATCH Grp AG/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group Ltd manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques, and monobrand boutiques; and online stores. The Swatch Group Ltd is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

