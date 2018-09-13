Comparing Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY) & The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

Destiny Media Technologies (NASDAQ: ULTI) and The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and The Ultimate Software Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 15.96% 26.90% 22.77% The Ultimate Software Group 3.60% 7.74% 2.68%

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and The Ultimate Software Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.44 million 3.36 $280,000.00 N/A N/A The Ultimate Software Group $940.73 million 10.88 $14.05 million $0.81 404.83

The Ultimate Software Group has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and The Ultimate Software Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Ultimate Software Group 1 6 10 0 2.53

The Ultimate Software Group has a consensus price target of $293.37, suggesting a potential downside of 10.53%. Given The Ultimate Software Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Ultimate Software Group is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ultimate Software Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Ultimate Software Group beats Destiny Media Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources (HR) management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, incentive award planning, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time capture, scheduling, attendance tracking, and absence accruals; and has role-based features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees. The company's UltiPro software solution is delivered through software-as-a-service. It also provides professional services, and customer support and product maintenance services. The company serves customers in various industries, including manufacturing, food services, sports, technology, finance, insurance, retail, real estate, transportation, communications, healthcare, and other services. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

